Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

Officers still searching for suspect after deadly shooting at Grand Luxe Hotel

Grand Luxe Hotel Shooting
Kyler Van Vliet
Grand Luxe Hotel Shooting
Grand Luxe Hotel Shooting
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting off Grant and the I-10 Sunday morning.

Tucson Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Grand Luxe Hotel just after 9 a.m. and found a man dead upon arrival. The other man involved was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, and a large-scale search was conducted. The suspect was not found. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism