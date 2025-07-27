Officers still searching for suspect after deadly shooting at Grand Luxe Hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting off Grant and the I-10 Sunday morning.

Tucson Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Grand Luxe Hotel just after 9 a.m. and found a man dead upon arrival. The other man involved was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, and a large-scale search was conducted. The suspect was not found. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.