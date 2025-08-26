New pedestrian bridge allows more access for loop users

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Walkers and cyclists now have access to a new bridge that goes across the Santa Cruz River that connects the east and west segments of the Loop, near Sweetwater Wetlands Park and Danny Lopez Park.

It's called the Suzanne Shields Santa Cruz River Pedestrian Bridge named after Pima County Flood Control District’s first hydrologist in 1979.

"She became the very first director of the flood control district when it was formed in 2005. She was really instrumental along with Chuck Huckelberry, the county administrator at the time in creating the Loop," said Brian Jones, Pima County Flood Control District Deputy Director.

If you use the Loop along the Silverbell Golf Course, then you know how difficult it was to get to the other side because there was no safe crossing available for a four-mile stretch between Grant Road and El Camino del Cerro.

But as of July, Pima County filled the gap with the Suzanne Shields Bridge near Prince Road, a project that took about seven months to construct.

Cyclist Adam Nguyen says he rides on the Loop about twice a week and is pleased with the new addition.

“I come over to this area quite often. It’s so nice having this bridge to be able to traverse both sides. Before we were at the mercy of waiting for one of the roads to cross, near one of those bridges, but now having this creates a lot more opportunities to get more mileage on the Loop so really enjoying it," Nguyen said.

The peacefulness of the area is something Nguyen hopes will stay.

“Further south, more downtown, you run into a lot more homeless people under the bridges and stuff so this portion is pretty quiet, which is really nice because you can ride unencumbered," Nguyen said.

Jones says the bridge was not only built for recreational purposes, but to also maintain the Santa Cruz River.

“So that we can get across the river when we need to go do an inspection. It also potentially creates a great access point for a swiftwater rescue should one be needed," Jones said.

It’s the first bridge flood control built over the Santa Cruz River and one of the longest spanning over 300 feet and 18 feet wide.

“We had to raise the bank protection up in order to allow the bridge enough height so that the flood waters would go underneath it without impeding flow," Jones said. "So that was one of the key things that we had to make sure is that the bridge wasn't so low that as waters rise, the bridge wasn't actually collecting water."

Jones said the cost of the bridge came in under budget at $2,840,000, with the budgeted amount set at $3,127,540.

He added that the project isn't quite finished just yet.

“There is going to be an art component to this bridge. So we're not sure what it's going to look like yet," Jones said. "We're still in the very early stages of the committee deciding what would be an appropriate art installation for this particular bridge, but we do have money set aside for under the bridge construction contracts to put art on this bridge."