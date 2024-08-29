Neighbors on Tucson's west side "fed up" with ATV meet-ups at desert area near Ryan Airfield

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last weekend, several neighbors living in the Eagles Point Estates on Tucson's west side agreed it was quiet for the first Sunday in months. Pima County Sheriff's Department shared it's efforts to strictly enforce trespassing in a popular off-roading area starting August 23rd.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Facebook

Amber Villareal and Jeremy Raymond both reached out to KGUN 9 following the weekend of August 18th. They recalled this was the second consecutive weekend they'd heard gunfire coming from the desert area.

Both started recording what they heard, and Amber even took her personal drone to get a look for herself.

Amber Villareal

“I was fed up at this point. And being able to show people that through video or audio is the only way people can wrap their heads around what’s happening enough to do something about it,” she said.

She described what looked like hundreds of off-roading vehicles in the desert area behind her neighborhood. Before this, she said she had been hearing the racing and seeing the dust every Sunday before moving in.

Jeremy Raymond described the event as a "Sunday Funday" meet-up. He's heard vehicles out in the area starting from the time it gets dark lasting until the early hours of Mondays.

Like Amber Villareal, Jeremy worried for his family's safety as the gunfire became a regular indicator that the gatherings were underway.

"You could hear rounds going over my house," he said. "It was very unsettling."

One of his neighbors showed him a bullet found on their roof before meeting with KGUN 9.

“I have a bullet that was just collected here by another neighbor. She had her solar panel hit on top of her house,” he said.

The neighbor told Jeremy it was from a couple of years ago and that the problem has been going on just as long.

Still, according to PCSD, the recent ramp-up of enforcement started after frequent calls at the beginning of summer. In a statement, PCSD responded to neighbors concerns:

"The gatherings are not illegal in themselves. There are a minority of participants that are engaging in criminal behavior and the Sheriff’s Department is addressing the illegal activity that is becoming more prevalent..."



"...The Sheriff’s Department responds to all calls for service. We investigate and attempt to determine the circumstances. Although it is not illegal to shoot in the desert area, there are rising concerns that some of the shooting is placing people and property at risk. Ideally, we encourage shooting for sport to occur in designated shooting areas for safety..."



"...We hope to work with the community to stop illegal activity so the land may be enjoyed without endangering the safety of others who participate and live in the area."

P.C.S.D.

Part of the land frequented by ATV riders is owned by the State Land Department. Following recent activities, a spokesperson shared responses to questions from KGUN 9. According to a statement, solutions are currently being explored in collaboration with Pima County.

The State Land Department also provided the following:

"Off-roading on State Trust Land is only permitted in designated areas and during authorized hours to protect the land and ensure the safety of all users. We encourage all individuals participating in off-roading activities to familiarize themselves with these designated areas and adhere to the posted regulations, including permitted times of use. The OHV guidelines can be found here."

Despite recent efforts from authorities, both Jeremy Raymond and Amber Villareal agreed they've seen quiet periods before.

“It stops temporarily, but as soon as the Sheriff's Department vacates the area, they're right back to where they were at,” said Jeremy Raymond.

KGUN 9 will continue follow enforcement efforts in this area and provide updates as this story develops.