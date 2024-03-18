Motorcyclist identified in deadly Westside crash on Saint Mary's Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has now identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Saturday, March 16th.

Officers say 34-year-old Carlos Lopez was driving in the median lane heading westbound on St. Mary's Rd. near N. Freeway, when a Hyundai trying to make a left onto the freeway crashed into him.

Lopez — who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash — was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Investigators on the scene determined the driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Daniela Marquez-Batista was not impaired at the time of the crash, but also did not have the right of way when she hit Lopez.

Officers later learned Lopez did not have a valid drivers license at the time of the collision.

Marquez-Batista was cited with Causing Death by Moving Violation.