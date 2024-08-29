More than 200 artisans setting up at Westside event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The annual Colors of the Stone event has returned to Casino Del Sol for another year, featuring over 200 vendors from across the country selling handmade items.

This popular event, which has been a Tucson staple since 1994 under its previous name ‘To Bead True Blue,’ continues to attract significant interest.

“The event stands out because we bring in individual artists who are not featured anywhere else,” said show director, Anna Johnson. “They offer handmade items and workshops where attendees can learn new skills, like soldering wire bead work.”

Vendors also highlighted Tucson’s appreciation for art and crafts. “Tucson is all about art and unique items,” said one vendor, Deeann Summers. “The creations, the beads, the jewelry — all contribute to the vibrant art scene here.”

Colors of the Stone opens today and runs through Sunday, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Registration has increased by 200% from last year, expecting a large turnout.