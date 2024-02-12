"Mi calle es su calle": Calle Coffee has been serving the Westside since 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You may have seen Calle Coffee's bright blue trailer driving around Tucson.

Consistently located on Highway 86 near the Speedway gas station, Robert Ramirez and his daughters have been in business on the west side for going on seven years.

“My daughter and I were up in Alaska, and one of our relatives worked in a coffee truck, so we decided to start one here in Tucson," Ramirez said.

One of Ramirez's loyal customers arrives soon after, ordering an Aztec Coffee, his most popular drink.

Adam Klepp

“I absolutely love him," Brianna Byers said. "It's so friendly and personable here, and he remembers my name.”

The trailer is decorated with customer’s art and loyalty cards, with the roadside location on Ajo highway perfect to serve commuters.

A retired worker for the postal service, Ramirez has lived west of Tucson for over twenty years.

“It’s grown tremendously," he said.

Adam Klepp

Still for Ramirez, even with many new neighbors, mi calle es su calle.

“That means anywhere on the roads, anywhere on the street we can go to," Ramirez said.

Check out Calle Coffee'sFacebook page here.