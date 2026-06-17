Man arrested after teen shot at underage drinking party on Westside, PCSD says

A Pima County man was arrested Tuesday after a 17-year-old was shot at an underage house party where the suspect was the only known adult over 21, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Mark Roland Loomis, 42, was taken into custody and faces one count of endangerment involving a substantial risk of imminent death, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and permitting or encouraging underage drinking.

The incident stems from a shooting Friday, June 12, at Loomis' home near Kinney Road and Naomi Road.

When deputies arrived, they found another large party in progress. Video from the party appears to show minors consuming alcohol, investigators said.

A preliminary investigation indicates someone at the party was recklessly handling a firearm when the teenager was struck once.

The victim was dropped off at a local hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

It was not the first time deputies had responded to the address.

On May 31, 2026, deputies were called to the same home for reports of shots fired at a large gathering involving minors.

Detectives later served a search warrant at the property and collected evidence related to the ongoing investigation.

The person who fired the weapon has not been identified.