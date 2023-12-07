Local non-profits receive $25k each from Casino Del Sol annual charity golf tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's the season of giving back, and Casino Del Sol is doing just that after presenting $50,000 to two local, non-profit organizations.

The CEOs of each organization say the money is going to go a long way in their respective missions.

"We are so excited beyond relief," said Gospel Rescue Mission's CEO Lisa Chastain when talking about the money received. The founder and president of I am You 360 echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I’m forever thankful for the opportunity."

Thankful for an opportunity to continue the work they've done for so many years.

On Wednesday, the local nonprofit groups received the checks for $25,000 each at the hotel lobby of the casino.

"This is going to change lives," Chastain said excitedly.

It’s all a part of Casino Del Sol’s 8th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which raised $50,000 with both organizations chosen as this year’s beneficiaries.

Chastain says the money will help day-to-day operations at its Center of Opportunity Campus.

"Everything that is an obstacle that the homeless might face to get on successful pathways forward, we supply there," she said. "So this money will definitely be used to transform lives."

Meanwhile, for I am You 360, Cook, saying the money couldn’t have come at a better time, adds that "this is what community looks like."

They’ve been working on a special project set to be completed in 2024 that will provide housing to young adults between 18 and 22 who are facing homelessness.

"So this will help us with the doors, the windows. Things we’re going to need as we’re moving now in the interior part of the houses to get them move-in ready."

Casino Del Sol General Manager Lesah Sesma-Gay says it means a lot for the casino and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe to be a part of something special.

"The homeless population this year is something that is very important, and to be able to give back to them means so much to us," Sesma-Gay said.