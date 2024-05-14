Local Diaper Distribution program helps eligible families get about 150 diapers for free

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every diaper change matters, that's why Pima County's Community Action Agency (CAA) Diaper Distribution Program ensures eligible families can get up to 150 diapers or pull-ups per child every month.

To put in perspective, the average baby uses up to 10 diapers a day.

Erina Delic is Pima County's Community & Workforce Manager at the Pima County Housing Center (El Banco). The Diaper Distribution Program is held at El Banco and during my time there, I quickly saw that boxes of diapers have taken over nearly every nook and cranny.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Delic says there are about 400 Tucson families participating in the pilot program. It's a high number, but more families can join. The idea is that once a family grows out of the program, a new one joins.

Tucson native and mom, Ruth Peralta, joined in December.

"It has been a big blessing especially for our family," Peralta said.

Every day, families pick up a monthly supply of diapers they order through the program. It's currently funded by the Arizona Diaper Bank and Wildfire AZ.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

"Even though the pilot program will sunset in September, we will continue because of funding that we will get through the state of Arizona," Delic confirmed. "We will continue to distribute diapers."

Peralta found out about this program while signing up for another. She says sudden financial hardships are what led up to it joining to get diapers for one of her children.

"Very easy just giving them my information to know that I really needed this program," Peralta said. "So, we did that and they did 150 diapers each month, so that's what we're getting and it's enough for us."

Since its launch last June they've supplied over 340,000 diapers to families in-need. With new funding from the state of Arizona later this year, Delic teases to possible new items for those who need it.

"In several months," said Delic. "Once we start working on this state program we might also have diapers for adults."

The Diaper Distribution Program requires specific qualifications and recommend you call for an intake appointment before showing up, but say they'll help families who are in dire need.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Information on joining the program can be found here.