Lend a hand: Westside horse rescue and sanctuary in need of volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you love horses and have some spare time during the week, Jewels of the Desert Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Three Points urgently need extra hands on deck. They say some of their rescue horses have rather complex medical issues that must be resolved before they can get adopted.

The nonprofit opened in January. In the 11 months since opening, they’ve rescued 20 horses and helped put 14 of them in forever homes.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Chief director of Jewels of the Desert, Kayla Newman, says they have volunteers already taking care of the weekend. So, they need people who are available on weekdays to pick up morning, noon and dinner shifts. Some of the duties include feeding, grooming, mucking, cleaning water buckets, and of course, loving the horses.

“We're really looking for somebody who's committed, who can commit the time because they are beings," Newman said. "They're living beings with emotions just like us, and they rely on us. So, someone who's willing to be accountable and show up and wants to learn and be here.”

One of the volunteers, Cindy Goodman, began volunteering at the rescue last month.

“Not only does the horse benefit from the volunteer work, you’re gonna benefit greatly too," Goodman said.

Goodman says she grew up around horses but hasn't cared for horses since she was a teenager. Last year, she took a horse ride and remembered why she loved them so much. Goodman says she's grown close to Nutmeg, a 19-year-old Belgian Draft Horse. Nutmeg was rescued from a kill pen in Missouri and spent the last five years as a lesson horse before entering the sanctuary.

“Now I have a relationship with her and a connection with her and now it’s one I don’t want to let go of," said Goodman.

Nutmeg is one of five horses at Jewels of the Desert who needs both physical and emotional healing.

Another horse, Tonto, is an Appendix Horse who is about 8-years-old. Mary Houshiar, founder and CEO of Jewels of the Desert says Tonto needs some rehabilitation before he’s ready for adoption.

“We are working on getting an ultrasound done on his leg," said Houshiar. "The doctor came out and it's not in his hoof. They did an x-ray, so it's in his leg. He did come off a quarter-horse track. So, it's probably some sort of tendon issue in there.”

Both Newman and Houshiar say the skills learned at the rescue and sanctuary can help those interested in a large animal/livestock veterinary career.

Experience is not necessary to volunteer. If you’re interested, details are here.

Jewels of Desert is located at 13050 W. Cornell Dr., Tucson, AZ 85736.