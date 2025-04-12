In loving memory: Ricardo Varela's Annual Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What started as a way to cope with grief has become a cherished Easter tradition, a community gathering that honors the life of a son gone too soon.

This Saturday, April 12, from 12 - 3 p.m. on the Westside at Intermountain Park, join the Varela family and other local businesses and organizations for Ricardo's Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Seventeen years ago, on the 800 block of West Calle Matus near Grant Road and Fairview Avenue, the life of Ricardo Varela was taken too soon. Tucson police tell us that 15-year-old Ricardo was killed in a drive-by shooting. It’s a case that remains unsolved.

Tucson Police Department

“He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time," Robert Varela, Ricardo's dad, said.

Robert reflects on his son’s giving nature.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

"Ricardo was a real good kid. Really good kid. Real helpful kid. He loved helping everybody," described Robert.

Robert says he met Old Pueblo Faithfuls, a Tucson-based 49ers fan club, while searching for ways to honor his son through the community. Three years ago, Robert and Old Pueblo Faithfuls started Ricardo’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt.

“With people around you at a time when, you know, when you need them, they're there and it feels good," said Robert.

The event is back this Saturday on the Westside at Intermountain Park. Robert says planning community events in honor of Ricardo helps him with the grieving process.

“It’s a good time, that it takes away from me, that I don’t have to be sad because Ricardo’s not here," Robert said. "I’m doing something that’s for him.”

Ricardo is survived by his parents and three siblings. Robert tells me they stuffed about 2,000 eggs to prepare for Saturday.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“To me, it’s the best thing ever, it is. It's the best thing that's happened to me since he got murdered," said Robert. "It just brings so much joy to my heart.”

He says everyone is invited to celebrate Easter and honor Ricardo. His dad says Easter was his favorite holiday.

“It just brings joy to our hearts that we see all these happy faces," Robert said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Ricardo Varela’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 12, at Intermountain Park from 12 - 3 p.m. The park is located at 401 N. Bonita Ave.

Elias Tolano, program director for Intermountain's early autism clinic, says they're proud to host such a heartwarming event for the community.

Robert started a 'Bereaved Fathers' group and invites grieving men in the community to attend the upcoming meeting. It's April 26 at 1940 E. Silverlake Road from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Robert kindly asks that you bring a photo of your loved one. If you have questions, call Robert at (520) 683-6145.

If you have any information in Ricardo Varela's case, please contact 88-CRIME. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Tucson Police Department