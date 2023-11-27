Illegal border crossings rise again; Lukeville seeing hundreds of migrants a day

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sector is now at the center of the southern border crisis.

Lukeville, Arizona is two hours east of Tucson. Right now it is being hit with huge numbers of migrant groups, with more than 500 gathered at the wall Monday morning.

Live from Lukeville, AZ. The Tucson sector is getting hit hard with mass crossings right now. Migrants here are from Ecuador, Guinea, Senegal, and more.



Follow along with me today. pic.twitter.com/Fg2UntjvgC — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) November 27, 2023

“Nobody move, just listen," a Border Patrol agent says to the crowd using a loudspeaker.

They are trying to control the crowd, as everyone is anxious to leave, but they are prioritizing families with babies for transport to their overflowing processing centers.

The rest have to wait, like Guillermo Merchan from Ecuador who says he’s fleeing violence.

“I come from there scared. Because every day they kill there. They kill,” Merchan said.

The migrants are not just from Spanish speaking countries.

Hundreds of African men are crossing the border.

“Some people are sick," one man from Senegal said.

"It’s not cool, man. We have to get out of here."

Conditions are bad as trash is strewn across the area and full diapers are left on the ground.

It’s nearly impossible to show how big of a mess it is here. There’s a dumpster on site but not everything gets in. Trash, full diapers, and wet spots line the ground.



Migrants are coming up to me and asking for help getting out of here. pic.twitter.com/sz2bfrpufm — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) November 27, 2023

Migrants even make fire pits to keep warm as they wait hours to be arrested.

Still, some say this is better than what they left behind.

“The political situation in my country is very serious. I left my country because my life was in danger," Madou Deandah from Guinea said.

The Tucson Sector has led the entire border with apprehension numbers for the last four months.