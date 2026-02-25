Hiker rescued from trail near W. McCain Loop, transported to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drexel Heights Fire District crews, working with deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, rescued an adult hiker Wednesday afternoon after the person was found about 100 yards down a trail near W. McCain Loop Road and N. Kinney Road in the Tucson Mountain Park.

Responders arrived at about 1:24 p.m. after a call for a hiker in distress. Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies accessed and packaged the patient in a Stokes basket for a safe evacuation from the trail. The hiker was then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation; the extent of the injuries was not immediately known.