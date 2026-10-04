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Hiker in distress rescued from trail in west Tucson

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Tucson Fire Department
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TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Emergency crews rescued a hiker in distress Sunday morning on a trail on Tucson's west side.

Tucson Fire Department officials said firefighters and a Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to the 36th St. Trail just after 10:30 a.m. after someone made a call for emergency assistance.

"With the help of passing mountain bikers, the patient was located and helped back to their vehicle. Patient was given water and electrolytes and refused transport," fire officials said in a Facebook post.

The fire department is reminding the public that although it's fall, desert temperatures can still reach the upper 90s.

The agency advised hikers to bring plenty of water, carry a cell phone and let someone know their plans before heading out.

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