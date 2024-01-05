Watch Now
High-flying Zoppé Family Circus back for 13th year of shows in Tucson

The group will showcase their many talents at the Mercado San Agustin starting Saturday Jan. 6
The Zoppé Family Circus is back in town this month, marking the group's 13th year performing in Tucson. Performances will take place at the Mercado San Agustin
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 09:11:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a show of epic proportions!

The Zoppé Family Circus is returning to Tucson this month. This marks the performance group's 13th year entertaining families in the Old Pueblo.

The circus' theme this year is "Carnevale di Venezia," or the Carnival in Venice. The show is co-produced by Luca Colferi. Colferi directs the Compagnie de Calza, which is ne of the oldest theater companies in the world.

Zoppé's first set of performances are Saturday, Jan 6. Show times on Saturdays are at 1:00, 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Families and fans who are interested in seeing the circus can come watch the show at the Mercado San Agustin on the westside of town. The Zoppé Family Circus will put on shows through Sunday, Jan 21.

For a full list of showtimes and ticket prices, click here.

