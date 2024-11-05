Get a free crate and bed when you adopt a large dog at PACC

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) remains at critical capacity with almost 550 dogs in the shelter. To fight the overpopulation of dogs in the shelter and on the streets, PACC created a new program to motivate people to adopt.

Right now, when you adopt a dog at PACC that’s 40 pounds or more, you get a free bed and crate.

All puppies and dogs are currently free to adopt at the shelter. In October, PACC took in 915 dogs.

PACC's public information officer, Kayleigh Murdock, says about 50 dogs enter the shelter every day. She says the number of dogs in the shelter has not gone below 400 in about a year and a half.

With a large number of dogs, PACC is finding space wherever possible to place them, whether that's doubling up in a kennel or inside one of the offices.

“Most dogs are what we call co-housed, meaning they're sharing a kennel with one or more other dog," Murdock said. "Generally, that's going to be two dogs to a kennel, but with some of the smaller dogs and puppies, that can get higher—four or five dogs into a kennel.”

The free crates can be helpful for training and safety purposes when taking in a new dog.

This program runs through Sunday, November 10.