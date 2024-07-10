Free back-to-school immunization for TUSD students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students who attend TUSD schools are required to have certain vaccinations for the school year.

On July 11, the Southwest Family Resource Center is having the Pima County Health Department come to them.

The needed vaccines will be provided free of charge.

The Southwest Family Resource Center is located at 6855 S. Mark Road.

No appointment is necessary and vaccines are available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have different times available, so we are bringing the Pima County to families, close to their homes," Rosa Maria Escalante said.

Families are asked to bring their student's vaccination booklets if possible.

Free back-to-school immunization events will be held July 16 at the Catalina Family Resource Center, and on July 30 at the Palo Verde Family Resource Center.