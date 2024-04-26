Former PCC track runner fundraises for Tucson student-athletes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the summer sun set to bake in Arizona, runners on track teams often go to train in cooler climates.

This weekend on the west side you can play a round of golf and support local student athletes traveling to running camps.

A former Pima Community College athlete, Art Menchaca, is hoping to offset those costs with a golf fundraiser at El Rio Golf Course.

Art Menchaca

Menchaca said he started a camp, the Menchaca Camp at the Edelweiss Resort in Greer, AZ, in honor of his late track coach Jim Mielke, who passed away last year.

“I wanted to pay it forward for him, so I decided to start this running camp for local runners," Menchaca said. "To also give them the opportunity to train in high altitude, a nice place, and to get the mileage in.”

Golf starts just after seven in the morning and the cost is $90 a player.

You can also donate any amount online.