Food truck becomes brick-and-mortar restaurant in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A food truck in Nogales has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Morley Avenue.

The Higos Coffee and Chilorios is the latest business to come to downtown Nogales.

Enrique Soltero is the head chef.

"The shrimp tacos are pretty popular," Soltero said.

He adds that opening up this restaurant has helped them expand their customer base.

“Actually most of our customers are new. A few know us from the truck, but most of the people coming in are new," Soltero said.

For now, the food truck is closed as Soltero works on making sure the restaurant opening goes smoothly.