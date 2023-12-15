Watch Now
Food truck becomes brick-and-mortar restaurant in Nogales

The Higos Coffee and Chilorios restaurant is now open on Morley Avenue
Enrique Soltero
Adam Klepp
Enrique Soltero
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 14:19:38-05

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — A food truck in Nogales has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Morley Avenue.

The Higos Coffee and Chilorios is the latest business to come to downtown Nogales.

Enrique Soltero is the head chef.

"The shrimp tacos are pretty popular," Soltero said.

He adds that opening up this restaurant has helped them expand their customer base.

“Actually most of our customers are new. A few know us from the truck, but most of the people coming in are new," Soltero said.

For now, the food truck is closed as Soltero works on making sure the restaurant opening goes smoothly.

