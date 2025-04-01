Flowing Wells teachers worried about Trump’s plan to dismantle Department of Education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marching in downtown, several teachers from the Flowing Wells School District chanted and protested against President Donald Trump’s plans to get rid of the U.S. Department of Education. They are worried the president’s action could do away with programs that help students with unique needs.

Cary Kelly cheered and marched along with teachers and educators. He’s an English teacher at Flowing Wells High School and the president of the Flowing Wells Education Association union.

"There's a lot of fear about the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education especially how it supports people in particular programs,” Kelly said.

One of the other teachers who was protesting was Jule Abeytia, a third grade teacher at Homer Davis Elementary School.

She’s hoping the D.O.E.’s services continue, especially for students who have unique needs. She believes the issue is non-partisan.

“People who are my age, middle-age, they did not receive the special ed services, the ELL services, the help with social issues that my students get now. It has made vast improvement in public education in America. So I think it’s critical,” Abeytia said.

Meanwhile, Kelly is hoping staff like the ones who teach English as a second language are still able to meet students’ needs if the D.O.E. gets dismantled.

“A lot of important protections for students, ensures a lot of critical funding for students. It helps to make sure that especially our most vulnerable students are getting the support they need,” he said. “The Department of Education has a really important role in terms of accountability, in terms of fighting discrimination.”

Linda McMahon, the U.S. Secretary of Education said students with special needs are going to be taken care of.

She also said departments like the Civil Rights Office within the D.O.E. could be moved to another department.

“The Department of Justice already has a civil rights office and I think that there’s an opportunity to discuss with Attorney General Bondi about locating some of our civil rights work there,” she said.

President Trump said the department within the D.O.E. that handles special needs will be moved to Health and Human Services.

The executive order significantly reduces the size of the D.O.E., but it would require an act of Congress to eliminate it completely.

Abeytia is just hoping the D.O.E. not just stays, but also all the reasons why it was created stay in place too.

“The Department of Education was created because that representation for those students was not happening, and where you lived determined what education you got,” she said.