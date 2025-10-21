Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire destroys Westside home under renovations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drexel Heights Fire District crews were called out early Tuesday morning for a reported structure fire at 3950 South Kay Drive after multiple callers reported a house on fire.

Engine 421 reported smoke and flames visible from the station. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home under renovation with heavy fire showing throughout the structure.

Due to the heavy weight load on the roof, firefighters conducted a defensive (exterior) attack to bring the fire under control. A partial roof collapse occurred toward the rear of the structure during operations.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

