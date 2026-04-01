Final Four run carries deep meaning for Tucson bar owner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildcat fans are pumped up for Saturday’s Final Four game in Indianapolis, but for the owner of a Westside sports bar, the tournament run carries a special meaning.

Anita Freedlander, owner of Rusty's Family Restaurant and Sports Grille on Grant and Silverbell, is rooting for the University of Arizona (U of A) to go all the way in honor of her late son, 43-year-old Chadwick Freedlander, who died of glioblastoma brain cancer last March.

"Just out of the blue, starting with seizures, he was in perfect health, an athlete," Anita said.

Chadwick and his father, Russell "Rusty" Freedlander, who died in 2004, were both Arizona alumni.

"We live with the wonderful memories. I think about my son. He's always on my mind and he was very involved in the business," Anita said.

Anita says Chad was the team's biggest fan ever since he was a little boy.

"Of course he loved, loved, loved the Wildcats since he was like in grade school. He went to the Lute Olson basketball camp every summer. And then to top it off, in '97, he was able to actually meet quite a few of the players and they came over to our house often. My husband would barbecue and it was just a great experience," Freedlander said.

She says he never wore anything besides U of A shirts and basketball shorts and now that tradition has been passed on.

"My grandson, four and a half, he only wears the U of A t-shirts and the U of A basketball shorts just like his daddy all year long. So actually they're coming and they'll be here for the game, my whole family, so that'll be very cool," Freedlander said.

That's including Chad's widow Danielle and their son Bennett.

At Rusty’s, there’s a sign outside welcoming Wildcat fans, blue and red flags line the bar, the menu is also repping the colors, along with a special tribute to Russell and Chad.

Anita said the restaurant just celebrated 25 years and she's thankful for her employees who help the business thrive.

The bar is expected to be packed with fans like Steve Meeks, supporting the Wildcats on Saturday night.

"Rusty’s is crazy. Non-stop. Just place is packed. Standing and seating. You can’t even find a place to sit here," Meeks said.

Anita said she knows this is the year the Wildcats will win the championship, and she knows her son will be looking down, cheering on the team with the City of Tucson.

"For my son, it'll be his win that would have been on his bucket list," Freedlander said. "I really feel in my heart with a little help of a few people above. Go Cats! Right Chadwick? Go Cats!"

You can also find Chadwick Martin Freedlander's name on a stone outside of McKale Center next to Lute Olson's statue — something his widow Danielle did in Chad's honor to resemble his dedication and love for the Arizona Wildcats.

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