Family holds balloon release for woman killed at Tucson intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson family is mourning the loss of 25-year-old Rebecca "Becca" Inez Garcia, who was killed nearly three weeks ago when she was struck by a car while standing on the corner of Mission and Ajo.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), on Feb. 16 two cars crashed at the intersection and one of them hit Garcia. The impact was so hard she was thrown into nearby cacti. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD determined neither driver was impaired at the time of the crash. No charges or citations have been issued pending further investigation.

Garcia's mother, Riki Wilson, said her daughter did not deserve what happened and hopes it never happens to anyone else.

The family placed a sign at the bus stop nearby with the message "Drive Safe, Save Lives" to bring awareness to dangerous driving.

"Don't be texting, don't be speeding. You can wait. You have family members. There's no need to be in such a hurry," Wilson said. "Little things like that. Just be thoughtful."

Becca's family held a balloon release ceremony at the site Thursday evening, where a memorial shrine has been built with some of her favorite things — Arizona drinks, orange sodas, snacks, her hat, along with flowers and candles.

Wilson described her daughter as kind, funny and full of life.

"She would do anything for anyone. She would feed anyone. She would help anyone. She, like I said, she was just, when she walked into a room, you knew her presence was there before seeing her. You would hear her laugh," Wilson said. "She was just such a good soul. She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved always to be around them, just hanging out. Just laughing. Anytime there was laughter, Becca was there."

That laugh is something those who knew Garcia say they will never forget.

"She loved to make jokes about people, but she couldn't take it when it was dished out back to her. She couldn't," Wilson said jokingly.

Garcia was the second oldest of five siblings. Her younger sister Makayla Gardea wrote a note on a balloon that read, "We love you sister. Forever your world."

The yellow and black balloons represented Garcia's favorite NFL team.

"She was a Steelers fan through and through. I don't know why but she was," Wilson said.

After the balloon release, family and friends placed candles next to the shrine in tribute to Garcia.

"She didn't deserve this. A lot of people out here on this corner. The same thing happens too and they need justice," Wilson said. "No mother, no sister, no brother, nobody should have to go through that."

Wilson adds that this tragedy could have been prevented.

"I know that there's a reason for everything and we're all still trying to figure out what that reason is," Wilson said. "But we just want to bring awareness. Rebecca was taken way too soon. It gives me peace to know that she's with our Lord and savior."

