El Conquistador Resort launches holiday extravaganza with life-sized gingerbread house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The holiday season is in full swing at El Conquistador in Oro Valley, as the resort kicked off its Holiday Extravaganza this week. The month-long celebration features over 100 holiday-themed activities for families to enjoy throughout December.

One of the highlights of the event is the life-sized gingerbread house, which took 200 pounds of flour and 500 pounds of sugar to create. Guests also gathered for the annual tree lighting, holiday crafts and even playful snowball fights.

“It’s pretty fun to throw artificial snowballs at my brothers,” said Benjamin Clark, who attended with his siblings, Freddie and Bryan. “The hot chocolate’s pretty good, too.”

Freddie shared his excitement, adding, “Just about everything [is fun]! It’s really cool.” Bryan chimed in, “It’s a lot of fun because they have good food."

The extravaganza includes nightly activities like photo opportunities in front of a massive Christmas tree and Santa’s Build-a-Toy Workshop. Bridget Porich, El Conquistador’s marketing director, highlighted the variety of events.

“Every single day, we have up to 10 different events happening. And I like that there’s something for mom, something for dad, something for the kiddos. And every single day they’re unique,” Porich said.

Most of the activities are free, making it an accessible way for families to celebrate the season.

“They should make the trip because it’s a good time, good for the family. Plus, the hot cocoa is really good,” said Ashton Kruger, who attended opening night.

El Conquistador’s Holiday Extravaganza runs through Christmas Day.