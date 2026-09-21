Driver faces misdemeanor charge over west Tucson collision that killed bicyclist

TUCSON, AZ — A driver faces a misdemeanor charge over a collision in west Tucson Sunday morning that left a bicyclist dead.

At around 6 a.m., Tucson police officers and fire department crews were called to an area near North Greasewood Road and West Ironwood Hill Drive due to a reported crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Authorities said the bicyclist was heading eastbound on Ironwood Hill Drive when he was struck by a blue 2024 Ford Escape that was trying to turn left from westbound Ironwood Hill Drive onto southbound Greasewood Road.

Despite emergency aid, the bicyclist — identified as 71-year-old Thomas Philip Roussey — was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Ford’s driver was uninjured.

A DUI Unit officer determined the driver was not impaired, but authorities said the driver was charged with misdemeanor Causing Serious Physical Injury/Death by a Moving Violation.

So far in 2026, authorities said there have been five bicycle-related deaths in Tucson.