Downded power lines close roads on Westside, PCSD says

The Pima County Sheriff Department said downed power lines have caused road closures on South Mission Rd between West Sindle Pl and West Irvington Pl.

COMMUNITY ALERT: Pima County Severe Weather Pima County is experiencing severe weather that has caused multiple road closures. Downed power lines have been reported on South Mission Rd between West Sindle Pl and West Irvington Pl. Road conditions hotline: (520) 351-3351 pic.twitter.com/2r0ZZxZYkT — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 17, 2026

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