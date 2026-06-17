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Downded power lines close roads on Westside, PCSD says

PCSD
KGUN 9
PCSD
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The Pima County Sheriff Department said downed power lines have caused road closures on South Mission Rd between West Sindle Pl and West Irvington Pl.

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