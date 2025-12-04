Community Rolls In: Toys 4 Hope Car Show returns to support kids in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking for some Sunday plans? The third annual Toys 4 Hope Car and Bike Show is back, where people are invited to bring their cars and toys to give back to the community.

“When you're doing something good for somebody, you get that warm feeling, right? That's what it's about,” Ryan Collins explains. He founded Be the Light Ministries and says this event has been growing since it started.

In 2024, about 800 toys were donated at the event.

“We accumulate as many toys as we can here in the US and then we disperse it. We actually physically take the toys down to Mexico and deliver them ourselves, myself, my wife and the team,” Collins explains. They also sent a monetary donation to an organization in Africa last year, where they end up buying books for kids, Collins explains.

Be the Light Ministries Toys 4 Hope Car and Bike Show, 2024

“It's because of the support that we get from the community that we're able to do all of this,” Collins says.

Collins invites anyone interested to bring their own cars to the show to be displayed. When bringing an unwrapped toy to be donated, Collins asks it be worth at least $10.

The event on Sunday will take place from 12-4 p.m. at Main Event, 4700 S. Landing Way.

“We started out by doing haircuts in the park, and that's where our ministry started, and it has evolved into many things now.”