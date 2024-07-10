City looks to make cooler bus stops with federal funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last year, the City of Tucson had nearly 90 days where the daytime highs were in the triple digits.

Now the city is looking to use new funding to make public bus stops cooler.

Over half of Tucson's public bus stops have just a sign on the side of the road with nowhere to sit and no protection from the sun.

Over $11 million from the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help make an immediate impact.

“Tucson will have the only bus fleet in the southwest that will be completely carbon neutral by 2025," Mayor Regina Romero said.

In addition to the carbon neutral fleet, over 80 bus stops will be improved with places to sit and shade.

Adam Klepp Westside bus stop with no shade or bench.

Physical shelters or trees will be added. For riders, more shade would be a welcome change.

“If you want to make a service that more people will use, do an outstanding job for the people who are using it now," bus rider Allen Benz said.

The city is still deciding which stops will be upgraded, but hopes to start improvements soon.

“It helps the rider on the street. Everyone gets to use the buses, but having those stops improved is going to make a huge difference," Devita Mueller with SunTran said.

Mayor Romero hopes the project can be completed in two years.