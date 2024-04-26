Chicanos Por La Causa hosts health fair on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today on Tucson's Westside, Chicanos Por La Causa hosted their “Healthy Aging Health Fair” to connect the community with resources that are available to them here in Pima County.

Tucsonan, Angie Ortiz said she loves being an active member of the community and staying healthy. “It is very important to me,” she said. “I like walking and I like to go because we have a walking club.”

She was just one of the attendees taking advantage of what was being offered. Chicanos Por La Causa Wellness Coordinator Mariana Gutierrez Ortiz said a lot of people don’t realize what resources are available to them, so events like the one they hosted really help in getting the word out.

There were booths from Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, Pima County Health Department, Foodsmart and several more. Many also took advantage of free haircuts being offered by Elite Academy Barber College.

KGUN 9 Students at Elite Academy Barber College give free hair cuts at the health fair on April 25.