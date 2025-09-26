Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Cultura x Chicano Vibez Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Cultura x Chicano Vibez Festival is taking place Sept. 27-28 at the MSA Annex on Tucson's west side.

The event has been going strong for four years and there’s plenty to do for all ages.

Organizers Arianna Luna and Lucas Rodriguez, say working together with people in town to make this event happen has been great.

“Saturday, we’re gonna have some dance battles, open styles and breaking battles. Plus, we have a little-known headliner named NB Ridaz, that agreed to come out and do a concert for us," Rodriguez said.

There will also be tons of food, vendors, small businesses, and live graffiti art by local artists and artists from Phoenix.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, you can expect to be engaged with a tribute to the Chicano heritage and Tucson traditions with a car show, fashion show, resource tables, food trucks, kids entrepreneur hall, and so much more.

Both days will run from 2-10 p.m. The event is free, except for the concert. That starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are two for $40.

Luna also owns a business at the Annex called La Bella Luna Boutique. She says it's nice to have her boutique, but being able to provide something to the community that's free, is special.

"Just to have that platform for our culture, for our people, for our businesses and to just have the community enjoy our presence," Luna said.

In addition to bringing the community together, Luna says it’s also important to give back.

“So we have our non-profit that we also collect donations for. So if you have anything to donate, instead of taking it to other second hand stores, we recommend to bring it to us because we do donate to Casa Maria with blankets, clothing and canned foods," Luna explained.

The MSA Annex is at 267 S. Avenida del Convento.

Ciick here like to learn more, buy concert tickets or enter any of the competitions.