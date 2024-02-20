Watch Now
‘Camelot’ returns to Tucson after nearly two decades

King Arthur is coming back to life in the production 'Camelot' put on by Stage Foundation Theater.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Feb 20, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new nonprofit theater company is set to debut the classic play “Camelot” in Tucson. It's the first time it's been brought to a local stage in nearly two decades.

The Stage Foundation Theater, dedicated to bringing quality productions to local audiences, will showcase “Camelot” in just a few weeks.

Directed by Gene Abravaya, the production has been in the works for the past five months. Abravaya expressed how important it is for him to reintroduce this play to Tucsonans and why it means so much to him.

“The musical, again, was very inspiring. It inspired a nine-year-old boy, me. It was the very first Broadway show that I ever saw, and I was captivated. I was enthralled. I was hooked for the rest of my life on theater after that moment."

Not only does this play mean a lot to him personally, but he says the message behind the play can be inspiring to all and encourages the entire community to come see the production.

“Camelot” will run each weekend from March 15th to March 24th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Pima Community College.

