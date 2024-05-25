Busy Memorial Day Weekend ahead at the MSA Annex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Event organizers are preparing for a busy weekend at the Annex.

First on Friday night, the first Night Market of the Summer is being held.

It’s free to walk around, then you can pick and choose which of the 60 local vendors you want to support at the night market.

“I think the best part is when the sun goes down, there’s twinkly lights, people shopping and having a good time," Hannah McCarthy said.

Then on Saturday night, the Annex is hosting the 'Flow for the Soul' event, a fundraiser for the All Souls Procession.

The Procession costs $150,000 to hold every year, so organizer Nadia Hagen says these events go a long way to getting to their financial goal.

The evening event features performances, DJs, and local vendors.

“It’s not just about standing in place and watching someone else create culture. It’s about you getting involved, your skills, connections and relationships making the scene happen," Hagen said.

Then on Memorial Day there is a country concert for $10 a ticket.

You can see a full schedule of Annex events here.