Budget de la Gente funds 20 community led projects in Ward 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 20 community projects will receive funding through the Office of Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz's Budget de la Gente program. It gives Ward 1 residents a direct say in how a portion of the discretionary budget is spent.

This year, $200,000 was available for distribution. More than 70 ideas were submitted, and the community voted on 20 projects to bring to their neighborhoods — each receiving $10,000.

Giselle Taylor, Ward 1 Community Outreach and Small Businesses Coordinator, said the funding is designed to help people get their project started or continue it.

"So it's really good because it's like a seed money for these programs and so if they want to continue, like for example for the Ward 1 Emergency Fund, then they can reapply once the funds are distributed for the chance for the community to vote on it again," Taylor said.

Budget de la Gente is open to anyone who lives, works, or goes to school in Ward 1.

Project winner Shannon Smith plans to transform a vacant liquor store on Congress and Grande into an art bodega — something she says Ward 1 currently lacks.

"I live in Barrio Hollywood and I'm near Menlo Park, and there are no galleries down there," Smith said. "And I want to see that. So I proposed to do an exhibition in a vacant space."

She said she's going to invite westside neighbors to showcase their work.

"I am gonna start going around the neighborhood and asking. I know there's sign painters down there, so I wanna ask the neighbors, you know, do you wanna paint a sign and, and have that be a part of it," Smith said. "Artists all throughout Tucson, but I'd like to very much hone in on the westside artists down there because that's their community and there's so many," Smith said.

Smith is the gallery manager and head registrar at Etherton Gallery. She says providing more spaces for people to enjoy is important to her.

"Being there in that time has made me fall in love with curating shows and so I've been doing that. I did the Grijalva show over at the Project Space in the fall last year and yeah, just seeing things that I don't see here," Smith said.

She hopes to get the gallery up and running by next spring.

Kristina Andersen had both of her submitted proposals selected — an English class at the El Rio Neighborhood Center and lunches for El Rio seniors. She is a member of the El Rio Seniors Club and says caring for older residents is a priority.

"I mean these are people that have worked hard all their lives and raised families and are now facing a variety of problems health, financial, all kinds of things and this lunch, hot nutritious meal provided once a day really is important to them," Andersen said.

The English classes are to help the Spanish speaking residents. It will take some time before those get set up.

"The funds are now available and so yeah, now we're gonna sit with Giselle and the staff over at Ward 1 and also talk with El Rio Neighborhood Center and Tucson Parks and Rec, and just work together to create a program," Andersen said.

The project ideas did have to align with the focus areas – arts and cultura, youth investment, mobility justice, sustainability, beautification and community cohesion.

Taylor says the next step is to pair project submitters with a nonprofit organization to receive the funds.

"So they can start implementation with our help," Taylor said.

Smith encourages all Ward 1 residents to participate in future cycles of Budget de la Gente.

"Thank you to Ward 1. I love it. I love that neighborhood. I love being down there and to have this opportunity. I think everybody in Ward 1 should take advantage of that because you never know. You know, if you have an idea or you have a dream, just put it out there," Smith said.

The full list of the 20 project winners can be found here.

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