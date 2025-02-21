Bridging the gap: New westside pedestrian bridge set to connect The Loop, multiple parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cyclists, joggers, and outdoor enthusiasts on Tucson's west side will soon have a new way to traverse the dry Santa Cruz River bed without wading through the sand.

Construction is underway on a pedestrian bridge that will connect the east and west segments of the popular Chuck Huckelberry Loop trail.

The $3.6 million project, managed by the Pima County Regional Flood Control District, aims to enhance safety and connectivity for trail users.

Supports for the bridge are currently being installed in the riverbed, with the bridge itself being fabricated off-site.

Once completed, it will be dropped into place, according to district spokesperson Camille Hall.

"It has Christopher Columbus Park on one side and Sweetwater Wetlands on the other, so it's a great connection to other parks," Hall said.

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop, an award-winning system of over 100 miles of connected trails, is widely used by residents for recreation and commuting.

Currently, a four-mile stretch between Camino Del Cerro and Grant Road lacks a safe crossing, forcing users to detour or navigate busy streets.

"This is so much safer than the city streets," said Marc Richard, a regular cyclist on the Loop. "The most dangerous part of this whole ride is getting to and from The Loop."

The project is funded by a secondary property tax levy through the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.

Construction has necessitated the closure of the main path of the Santa Cruz Loop on both sides of the river at the construction site, located south of Riverpark Drive and Commerce Drive west of I-10.

A detour path has been established and will remain in place until the project's completion, which is scheduled for May.

Richard expressed enthusiasm for the new bridge.

"I think it's fantastic. I'm happy to see any improvement on the Loop, and it really gives everyone more room to ride," he said.

According to Hall, the new pedestrian bridge is expected to significantly improve the experience for all users of the Chuck Huckelberry Loop, providing a safer and more convenient route across the Santa Cruz River.