Brewing opportunities for female entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vegan coffee truck in town looks to spread positivity and awareness for young female entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds.

Espressoul Cafe is a Persian woman owned business that travels around Tucson to serve authentic Persian drinks and pastries.

“I wanted to bring the Persian flavors to Tucson and I converted an old U-Haul truck and turned it into the artwork it is today,” said Eris Movahedi, Owner of Espressoul.

Movahedi calls it a dream come true, because she knows what it's like first hand to not have this opportunity.

“Unfortunately in my country women don't really have a lot of rights. So it's nice and refreshing to be able to be in this country, be free and be able to provide this for the Tucson community," she said.

She's joined by her partner who equally enjoys connecting with people as they visit different neighborhoods in town.

Giving back and lending a helping hand is the ultimate goal behind Espressoul.

“I want to be able to help women. I want to be able to loan them money so they can start their small business and even women in my country," said Movahedi.

For more information visit their Instagram page by clicking here or call 602-781-9420.