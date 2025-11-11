Bakery in Mercado District shows off new space and additions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Mercado District on Tucson's west side has steadily grown over the years, now housing 39 small independent businesses. Dolce Pastello, was the first business to open in the Mercado San Agustín Public Market in 2011. Owner Ahydee Amazon has been creating sweet memories at her shop ever since.

Kira Dixon-Weinstein, Mercado District Executive Director, says the process to be the first tenant was competitive and out of all of the applicants, Amazon rose to the top.

"We asked people to present business plans and with the business plan you would get business training, you could take a course, marketing consultation and a year's free rent," said Dixon-Weinstein.

She's known for her fresh homemade tres leches cakes and after recently expanding to a larger space, she added a cake bar for customers wanting to treat themselves right away.

“You come in and ask for the cake base, different flavors and the next steps is frosting and topping, fruit," Amazon said, describing the cake bar process.

Amazon grew up in Hermosillo, Mexico with her mother always baking homemade cakes, and it was important for her to bring a piece of home to Tucson.

"Making people feel how I felt growing up. Because for everyone, you know, it's special. I like making people feel special and the satisfaction it brings to me when I see people enjoy eating what I create," Amazon said.

She added that if there is a cake a customer wants and she doesn't have it ready in the shop, she's willing to make it.

Magaly Mendivil has been a loyal customer for 10 years and appreciates the authentic taste.

"They taste very homemade and they're not super sweet so I love that," Mendivil said.

The Mercado District is also expanding with their next project, the Bautista. It will feature residential and commercial spaces. The development already has a waiting list for its 12 new business spots.

"We thrive on being a reflection of the Tucson Community and that's what makes it different," Dixon-Weinstein said.

With the ever-changing economy, Dixon-Weinstein encourages the community to support local businesses.

"It's really important for Tucson to know that they have got to step their foot in the door and spend their dollars on these locally owned small businesses or they won't be able to make it," Dixon-Weinstein said.

