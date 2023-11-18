As UArizona raises fees, community college transfer students have more to consider

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When Sam Salapanov graduated from Catalina Foothills High School, he had a decision to make about college.

"People recommended Pima Community College to at least get my gen-eds out of the way," he said. "I didn't go to a four year college for a reason, and that's mostly because of finances."

At PCC, Salapanov is pursing a degree in anthropology and hopes to transfer to either the University of Arizona or Northern Arizona University.

"While U of A would be nice to go to because I know everyone there and my family is here," he said. "But with NAU, it's a lot more likely I would get that tuition covered."

The Arizona Board of Regents voted to raise student fees starting in 2024. UA President Robert Robbins has discussed raising tuition and cutting financial aid.

"If I get into U of A and can get grants or scholarships, then cool," Salapanov said. "But cutting financial aid, then I can't go to that university."

Robbins and the university have to submit a revised budget plan to the board of regents by December 15th.