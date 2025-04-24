Arizona wildlife officials urge public: Don’t touch baby animals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring brings sightings of baby rabbits, birds, and even bobcats in Arizona, but wildlife officials say the best thing you can do is leave them alone.

Experts with Arizona Game and Fish say many baby animals found alone aren’t actually abandoned. Their parents often leave them hidden for safety and return later to feed them.

“Humans take their babies everywhere,” said Locana de Souza, an urban wildlife specialist. “Wildlife stash their babies so they are safe.”

Trying to rescue these animals can disrupt their natural development or put them at risk of disease. In most cases, intervening does more harm than good.

Only sick or visibly injured animals should be reported to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center. And under Arizona law, it’s illegal to possess most wildlife without the proper license.

“If you see a baby animal, admire it from a distance,” de Souza said. “Don’t touch.”