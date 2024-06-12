Arizona Game and Fish ensures wildlife survival through high summer temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Arizona's scorching hot summers and ongoing drought, wildlife in Tucson faces a severe challenge: finding enough drinking water. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is stepping up to address this issue by maintaining 3,000 wildlife waters across the state.

"Providing water for these animals, particularly during the hottest and driest months, is crucial," said Locana Desouza, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish.

Making sure these wildlife waters, or catchments, are filled is a community effort. Wildlife managers and volunteers regularly check these areas to ensure water is available. If they find dry catchments, those areas become a priority for refilling.

But, maintaining these vital water supplies comes at a high cost. "This program costs about $1 million a year," Desouza said. "That includes hauling water, equipment, vehicles, and sensors used to remotely monitor water levels."

The summer heat makes access to water critical for wildlife. "There isn't much surface water available under these conditions. Even with normal precipitation over several years, it would take a long time for wildlife populations to rebound. It's essential we provide supplemental water,” Desouza said.

Arizona Game and Fish encourages the community to help wildlife in any way survive through the heat.