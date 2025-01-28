American Indian Arts Exposition showcases culture and craftsmanship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Indian Arts Exposition is back, bringing a showcase of history, culture, and craftsmanship to Tucson. Now in its 38th year, the event features handmade jewelry, pottery, baskets, and flutes. Each piece tells a story passed down through generations.

Fred Snyder, founder of the National Native American Cooperative, talked about the deeper meaning behind the art.

“They’re here to keep their culture going,” Snyder said. “The stone or the piece of wood has a spirit, which passes on to the artist. At our show, the most unique part is when the artist’s spirit and the customer’s spirit cross; that’s what constitutes the sale.”

The exposition includes work from more than 400 artisans representing 60 tribal nations. It runs now through Feb. 16 at the 2830 Ranch, 2830 S. Thrasher Ave.

