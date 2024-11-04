Watch Now
All Souls Weekend kicks off with concert and community altar

All Souls Procession is on Sunday, so people across Tucson came together to dedicate a community altar for Dia de los Muertos.
The community altar's dedication is Saturday Nov. 2 at 5:30.
Offerings, including food and drinks, laid out on the altar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — November 1 kicks off Tucson's All Souls Weekend, a warm up for the 35th annual All Souls Procession.

The kickoff event is the first night of a dance party concert series, Dance of the Dead. Six performers, two based in Tucson, took the stage to celebrate with "music with emotional depth combined with raw dancefloor grit."

All of the money made through ticket sales from both nights of the Dance of the Dead will go to the actual all Souls Procession on Sunday.

Outside the annex, lining the walls is a community altar for the Day of the Dead, complete with photos of lost loved ones and mementos, as well as food and drink for their souls.

“We have Aztec dancers here that do a drumming session, a prayer session, and they celebrate it well," Duran said. "We do celebrate life. We don’t mourn it. We celebrate it.”

He says if you still want to add to the altar there is time. It will be up outside the MSA Annex through November 6.

Find other All Souls Weekend events here.

