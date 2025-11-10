All Souls Procession celebrates and honors loved ones no longer with us

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of people gathered on Tucson's west side on Sunday to memorialize their loved ones at Tucson's 36th Annual All Souls Procession (ASP). The event has given the community a creative space to honor those who've passed and celebrate the beauty of life.

It began in 1990 by local artist Susan Johnson and is now run by the non-profit Many Mouths One Stomach.

The ASP offers a creative and healing way to process grief and honor memory through art, music, and shared expression — from face paintings and costumes to beautifully crafted ofrendas. The event usually takes place the weekend after Día de los Muertos.

Clarissa Gastelum attended, paying tribute to her son Oscar Alexander Acedo, who died earlier this year.

"He was born September 3rd 1992 and just recently passed away on February 22nd of 2025," Gastelum said.

She describes Oscar as very kind hearted.

"Everybody has expressed how kind he was. He loved animals. We just recently held a golf tournament in his honor as well and we're making a donation to PACC in his name because he loves animals so much," Gastelum said.

Gastelum says her son died of an accidental overdose and it was detrimental.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to him, so that was rough," Gastelum said.

Rebecca Block and her family created a Dala Horse ofrenda that resembles her Swedish mom Kerstin Block, founder of Buffalo Exchange.

"It's been a labor of love and Pam that's with us, with my husband, they made the whole horse," Block said. "I love the All Souls Procession. We've come for many, many years and it's super special."

Tanya Jones, ASP Director of Face Painting, says art is a great way of reflecting and sharing emotions.

"So like when someone sits in my chair I ask them about who they're honoring here today, what their favorite colors are and can kind of connect with them on a very personal way. It's also very relaxing," Jones said.

Messages of hope, offerings and wishes for those who have passed were placed into "The Urn."

"A way of bringing closure or a way of kind of honoring them so your thoughts and memories are put into the urn and then we send them up into the heavens or the skies, or the great beyond," Jones said.

Pictures of family, friends and even pets were held high as the parade moved its way from Speedway and Grande to the MSA Annex where the burning of The Urn took place.

The 100% community-funded procession aims to unite everyone of all cultures in remembrance, love and renewal.

Gastelum says to be surrounded by so many other people feeling the same love and grief for those they've lost, is therapeutic.

"It feels good to be here and to celebrate him, along with everybody else who have had unfortunate losses in their lives but they're still with us and it's nice to let everybody know," Gastelum said.

