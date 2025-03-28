AG Mayes talks renter rights, lawsuits against Trump administration at Tucson Town Hall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Soft chatter filled the room as they waited for Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to take the podium in the front of the room.

On March 27, Mayes hosted constituents for a town hall meeting on Tucson's west side. The Attorney General started with, and mainly spoke about, housing and renter rights, giving tips and hearing concerns from the crowd.

Those concerns ranged from junk fees, to possible fraudulent utility bills to evictions, many involving mobile homes.

Mayes said they're investigating similar claims in Maricopa County and these property owners could be violating Arizona consumer protection laws.

"It’s gut wrenching for me to hear about people living in a mobile home getting evicted because they’re being charged a $900 utility bill," Mayes said. "That’s not acceptable.”

Though much of the town hall focused on housing discrimination and renter's rights, Mayes took time to update the crowd on ongoing lawsuits against the Trump administration.

After answering questions, Mayes directed anyone with concerns for her office to call, email or go to the Attorney General office in Tucson at 400 W Congress St.

Her team, also said they work with the Southwest Fair housing Councilwhich is a local resource for support with housing.