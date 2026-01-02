After fireworks, PACC urges owners to look for their missing pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lighting off fireworks to celebrate the New Year can be fun for people, but they often have the opposite effect on pets. At Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), workers say the days following New Year’s Eve are among their busiest of the year.

According to PACC, the week after New Year’s is typically the shelter’s second-busiest intake period, trailing only the Fourth of July. Loud fireworks and sudden noises can frighten pets, causing many to run away from their homes and end up at the shelter.

PACC is expecting dozens of pets to show up Friday and throughout the weekend. The shelter is urging anyone missing a pet to check in person or search its online listings as soon as possible.

Vanessa Gongora One of PACC's dogs takes a little stroll

While the shelter is not technically over capacity, space is tight. PACC currently has more than 400 large dogs in its care, making it critical for owners to reclaim their pets quickly.

To help ease crowding, all adoption fees are currently waived. For those unable to adopt, the shelter is also encouraging fostering. PACC offers short-term foster options, including day trips that allow people to take a dog out for a few hours to give them a break from the shelter environment.

PACC opens at noon on Friday. Over the weekend, the shelter will open at 10 a.m. PACC is located at 4000 N Silverbell Road.