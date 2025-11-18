About 200 dogs saved from PACC over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson community stepped up when the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) needed them most. The shelter was once again over capacity, forcing staff to place dogs in temporary pop-up crates.

On Thurs. Nov. 13, there were about 600 dogs in the shelter and 20 were at risk of being euthanized. But when PACC called on Tucsonans, about 200 dogs were either fostered or adopted over the weekend and that number is still growing.

"Other communities do not have the people of Pima County and the people of Pima County are really who step up every time," said Nikki Reck, PACC Public Information Officer (PIO). "Every time we've had an urgent plea for fosters, for adoptions, for donations, they always step up."

Adrian Fuentes had a big smile on his face as he left PACC with a pit bull named Zuko. Fuentes didn't just rescue Zuko – they rescued each other.

"I lost my dog in June. June 1st. I found out she had lymphoma in February and it's just been really tough," Fuentes said.

He said he didn't think he would be ready for a new best friend just yet, but he knew Mika would want him to help another dog.

"I saw him and his personality just reminded me of her so much. He's just so kind and loving. That's how she was and I feel like she wouldn't want me to be so sad," Fuentes said.

Madison Olson also adopted a pit bull mix. Her name is Lexi. Lexi is the only dog Olson met with and knew it was a perfect match.

"I just thought she was really sweet and had a lot of love in her eyes so I chose her," Olson said.

Olson already has a dog and two cats, so adding one more to the pack doesn't hurt.

"My first dog was a rescue and it turned out so well," Olson said. "So I wanted him to have a playmate."

Meanwhile, PACC says if you're experiencing a hardship and are thinking about surrendering your pet, don't. They can help you.

"We want to keep your pet with you. If there is something you need, just one giant bag of dog food to get to to the next paycheck, sometimes we have that," Reck said. "Whatever it is you need, contact our pet support center and we'll do whatever we can to help fill that need. Sometimes our non-profit partner can help by providing an x amount of items. Depending on what the ask is, it doesn't hurt to ask."

There are still about 430 dogs in the shelter and the goal is to get to 375 to have some breathing room.

Adoptions are free, but there is a $20 licensing fee required by state law.

Friends of PACC, the shelter's non-profit partner, is offering $5 a day for anyone willing to foster a dog weighing 40 pounds or more. Fosters must agree to care for the dog for up to two weeks, adding up to $70 right before the holidays. The offer will end on Nov. 26.

Tags are also free to all pet owners in Pima County.

"Statistically we found that the phone numbers are way more effective in getting the dogs home than the microchips," Reck said.

If you do find a stray dog, Reck recommends the public to exhaust efforts to find their owner first before bringing them in. Ways to help are by putting up posters and talking to neighbors.

She asks to please hold them for 48–72 hours to give their family time to find them. PACC can provide vaccines and resources to help keep them in their neighborhood where they have an 80% higher chance of going home.

Friends of PACC is hosting a free Microchip Clinic for dogs on Sunday Nov. 23 from 8-11 a.m. at the Kino Sports Complex located at 2500 E. Ajo Way.

If you can't adopt or foster, there are other ways you can help. PACC accepts donations of food, blankets, towels and more.

"Maybe your kid doesn't like Peppa Pig anymore. Bring us the Peppa Pig towel, we'll use it," Reck said.

You can also volunteer or take a dog out for the day.

Other organizations that offer pet assistance is Casa Maria and Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank.

Casa Maria offers free dog and cat food every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and it lasts about 24 hours at the most.

The Southern Arizona Animal Food Bank makes sure no one ever has to make the choice between feeding themselves or feeding their family. Free pet food is collected and distributed to low income, unemployed, elderly and otherwise disadvantaged residents of Southern Arizona.