'A' Mountain vandalized overnight with the colors of the Palestinian flag

KGUN 9
Posted at 8:45 AM, May 01, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "A" Mountain's iconic "A" has been vandalized.

Sometime overnight, the top of the "A" was painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag. This comes as protests turned violent overnight at the UArizona campus.

So far, we've reached out to Tucson Police Department for a statement about the vandalism. They say:

Criminal damage is a misdemeanor crime. It is possible that the person(s) who did that may have trespassing, but there would have to be signs, a property representative, or fencing for it to be trespassing.

We have reached out to the city for comment as well. We will update this article with the latest as we learn more.

