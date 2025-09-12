7-year-old girl killed after being hit by car on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 7-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle on Mission Road earlier this week, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, officers responded to South Mission Road just north of Ajo for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

TPD said Tucson Fire Department crews also responded and transported the child to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the child had exited a bus on the east side of Mission Road and attempted to cross six lanes of traffic with several other juveniles, officials said.

The group crossed mid-block, outside of any crosswalks, toward an apartment complex on the west side of the road, TPD said.

The police said the girl, who was the last to cross, was hit by a northbound Chevrolet Impala.

The 56-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, TPD said.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, TPD was notified that the child had died from her injuries. Her family has been notified.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash, who say possible impairment on the part of the driver remains under review.