35th annual All Souls procession brings thousands to celebrate family & tradition in Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands gathered on Tucson’s westside to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. This year's holiday weekend culminated with the city's 35th annual All Souls Procession.

The event, inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, brought community members together to remember family and friends who've since passed. Back in 1990, local artist Susan Johnson was one leader who helped found the procession, as a means to honor lost loved ones and give any mourning or grieving neighbors a place to heal.

Since 2016, Many Mouths One Stomach (MMOS) has taken the lead in producing the procession. MMOS also provides educational opportunities for neighbors to join in workshops that teach craft-making, costume creation, and performance art.

This year's procession started on Grande Avenue; participants walked more than a mile to the Mercado District. Many carried photos and mementos; some dropped personal notes in an urn that was later ceremonially burned to symbolize them releasing their own sorrow.

Drums echoed through the crowd, lending a powerful rhythm to the somber but beloved occasion. For people like Ericka, a member of the local group Ghost Buskers, the procession was a deeply meaningful ritual.

“(Today's) a day that reminds us that the people who are dead are actually alive in our hearts,” she said. “It’s painful, yes, but we also express the happiness of being alive.”

Denisse Ley, executive director of local nonprofit Homicide Survivors Inc., said the procession offers her an opportunity to support others who've experienced loss.

“For us, it’s really important to come together in unity with our survivors, to make sure they know they’re not alone in this journey,” Ley said.

“It’s a time when we can celebrate the people we’ve lost and walk together in their honor.”

For the procession's final stage, musicians from the Japanese-style drum troupe, Odaiko Sonora, performed their own set of tribute songs.

For those who couldn't come to the procession in person, the MSA Annex will keep the altars decorated with tokens called 'ofrendas' up until November 6th. Neighbors are encouraged to bring photos, mementos and other items to place on the altars.