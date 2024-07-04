25 people become citizens at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Naturalization ceremonies took place across the country on America’s birthday, including at Saguaro National Park.

Twenty-five people from 23 different nations made the Oath of Allegiance, welcomed to the country by representatives from Pima Community College, the Tohono O'odham Nation, and Saguaro National Park.

“What could possibly be more American than becoming a citizen on July 4th? Becoming a citizen in a national park," park superintendent Scott Stonum said.

Citizens took photos with their new papers around the park, and also registered to vote.

Adam Klepp

“Well I’ve been here a long time. I have children here. And I want to stay here," new citizen Annamarie said.

An estimated 11,000 peoplebecame U.S. Citizens the week of July 4.