25 people become citizens at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Naturalization ceremonies took place across the country on America’s birthday, including at Saguaro National Park.
Twenty-five people from 23 different nations made the Oath of Allegiance, welcomed to the country by representatives from Pima Community College, the Tohono O'odham Nation, and Saguaro National Park.
“What could possibly be more American than becoming a citizen on July 4th? Becoming a citizen in a national park," park superintendent Scott Stonum said.
Citizens took photos with their new papers around the park, and also registered to vote.
“Well I’ve been here a long time. I have children here. And I want to stay here," new citizen Annamarie said.
An estimated 11,000 peoplebecame U.S. Citizens the week of July 4.
——
Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.