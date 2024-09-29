100th hike: Nonprofit Luke5Adventures Tucson chapter helps those with physical challenges hit the trails

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nonprofit Luke5Adventures' Tucson chapter celebrated its 100th hike Saturday afternoon, surprising Chyanne Dosher, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, which makes it difficult for her to hike alone.

“She has been asking us about where this kissing cactus is. So, we did some research, found out where it is, and it's a mystery hike for her. We’re going to take her to the kissing cactus, and she and her husband can kiss away," said Janet Hale, the director of Luke5Adventures' Tucson chapter.

Upon hearing the surprise, Dosher, who works on a ranch, began to tear up.

"It's one of the things I discovered while working at the ranch. It was suggested to us, but we could never get to it. I told Janet about it on one of our first hikes," Dosher said, before thanking her.

Dosher and her husband enjoyed a date night on the trails with the help of a "Rosie," a one-wheeled rickshaw-like device modeled after search-and-rescue vehicles.

The Rosie is named after Debi Rosen, the first hiker confined to a wheelchair with whom Luke5Adventures' parent chapter in Cincinnati went on a hike.

Volunteers, known as "Sherpas," assist hikers like Dosher along the trail with the Rosie.

“When we moved here, I didn't know anything about adaptive hiking because I'm from a really small town," Dosher said. "I had never experienced anything adaptive that catered to people with physical disabilities.”

Now, Dosher has participated in three hikes with the nonprofit and plans to explore trails at the ranch where she works.

"I didn't think I would get to go on hikes," Dosher said. "Getting to learn about the hiking trails around Tucson is really awesome because guests ask me all the time: 'Are there any trails that you really like?'"

Dosher is one of about twenty-five hikers, Hale said, whose ages range from five to ninety.

"They usually have some type of physical challenge, whether it's due to some kind of a condition or it could be just age or there is some combination of that and some cognitive situations," Hale said. "So again, we love to love on anybody who wants to go on a hike and are not able to go on their own."

Hale said, families join along with the hikers almost one-hundred percent of the time.

"This allows them to be out in nature," Hale said. "Many of them have never thought they could go hiking, so it’s so rewarding to see the hikers enjoy themselves and for their families to share that experience."

For Dosher, it’s all about appreciating the beauty of Tucson.

“I love the saguaros, and that’s the main reason I like living in Tucson. It’s amazing to see the different kinds," Dosher said.